Borderlands 3's New Show Me The Eridum Event Gets You Ready For A Raid Boss Fight

Cash is an abundant resource in Borderlands 3, but the rare mineral of Eridium unlocks more doors across a very hostile galaxy in Gearbox's loot-shooter adventure. For players looking to stockpile Eridium ahead of the Director's Cut add-on for Borderlands 3, the new time-limited Show Me the Eridium event will give you the chance to grab plenty of the purple resource from April 1-8.

Once a small update has been installed, standard enemies will drop Eridium, there'll be increased Eridium drops in Mayhem Mode, and the cost to use Moxxi's Vault Line slot machine that occasionally rewards players with the resource will be reduced. Crazy Earl will also offer a discount on all the gear that he usually charges a high price for.

Returning players will want to grab as much of the element as possible before the Director's Cut goes live this month, as one of the key features of this expansion is the first raid boss fight in Borderlands 3. The gigantic Varkid known as Hemovorous the Invincible can be summoned provided that you're willing to pay the toll, which just so happens to be 500 Eridium for this endgame challenge.

There's a lot more to look forward to in Borderlands 3 if you decide to check out the Director's Cut on April 8. Murder mystery story missions and behind-the-scenes content headline the new additions, and the game will have a trio of Vault Cards that feature daily and weekly challenges that will unlock themed rewards when they're leveled up.

You'll be able to earn Diamond Keys through the Vault Cards as well, which will unlock a new loot room on Sanctuary III full of rare loot, provided that you're quick enough to take stock of all the inventory that will be available.