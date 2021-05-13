Borderlands 3 True Trials Event Begins Off This Week, Revengence Of Revenge Of The Cartels Coming In June

Borderlands 3 will see six weeks of challenging content added to its sandbox, as the True Trial event begins. Starting this week and running until July 1 according to publisher 2K Games, each mini-event will feature a buffed-up boss in a modified Proving Grounds trial. Once defeated, the boss will drop one of two Legendary items handpicked by the Borderlands 3 development team and rewards will change from week to week.

Gearbox says that one weapon will always be selected from the base game's loot pool and the second will come from one of Borderland 3's six add-ons. You can still earn the weapon, but to equip it you'll need to own the add-on that it originated from. This week's True Trial of Survival will be a battle in Pandora's Devil's Razor region and will drop The Lob and Lucky 7 legendary weapons.

Depending on your build, the Lucky 7 is an especially powerful revolver. Every time Lucky 7 is reloaded, it'll potentially have several buffs applied to it and if you're especially lucky, the revolver could rapid-fire seven explosive and Eridium-charged rounds from a single pull of the trigger. Moze players who have points invested in constant ammo regeneration can turn this weapon into a boss-killer if they're properly specced to take advantage of it.

June 24 will also see the return of Borderlands 3 big seasonal event, this time titled The Revengence of Revenge of the Cartels. It sadly isn't a sign that Metal Gear Rising is getting a sequel, but it will be another chance to take down Joey Ultraviolet and his gangs of loyal goons at the lavish Villa Ultraviolet hideout.

Developer Gearbox has kept Borderlands 3 consistently updated since it launched back in September of 2019. Besides several expansions, a more recent director's cut of the game was released on April 8. Production on the Borderlands feature film has also begun, with the project having attracted a number of big stars to its film set such as Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black.