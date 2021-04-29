Returnal Review Sweet Tooth Trailer Warzone Patch Notes New Pokemon Snap Review Animal Crossing Update Neymar Jr. Fortnite Skin

Borderlands 3 Patch Notes Reveal Weapon Balance Changes And More

A new patch for the looter-shooter is out now.

By on

Comments

The latest patch for Borderlands 3 has arrived, and it makes weapon balance adjustments and addresses some issues that players might have experienced. This update is out today, April 29, though you might not receive the patch on your platform until 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

Class Mods for the Beastmaster and the Gunner should now drop more frequently for people playing the Guns, Love, and Tentacles DLC. As for the weapon changes, Borderlands 3 developer Gearbox said it's making adjustments so players have a better sense of feeling their power increase.

This includes buffs to Crader's EM-P5 and Tankman's shield, along with gear such as Moonfire, Kyb's Worth, and the Redistributor. Other gear, including Reflux, DNZ, the Web Slinger, and Smog, has been buffed as well through the April 29 patch.

You can find the full patch notes below, as posted by Gearbox on its website.

In other news, the Borderlands 3 Director's Cut released on April 8 following a delay related to the terrible storms in the studio's home state of Texas. A Borderlands movie is also currently in development with a huge cast of big names.

Borderlands 3 April 29 Patch Notes

  • Made a change that makes the Class Mods for the Beastmaster and the Gunner drop for their respective characters more frequently in the Guns, Love, and Tentacles Add-on

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

We're taking a pass on some gear obtained in higher Mayhem levels and the two Takedowns. Our goal is to provide a stairstep experience from Mayhem 4, to Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite, to Mayhem 6, to Takedown at the Guardian Breach. Players should feel a ramp of power through these changes as they tackle each piece of content. The following pieces of gear received a damage buff:

Mayhem 4 Gear

  • Crader’s EM-P5
  • Tankman’s Shield

Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite Gear

  • S3RV-80S-EXECUTE
  • Moonfire
  • Kyb’s Worth
  • Redistributor

Mayhem 6 Gear

  • Reflux
  • DNA
  • Multi-Tap

Takedown at the Guardian Breach Gear

  • Web Slinger
  • Globetrottr
  • Smog
  • Lightspeed Grenade Mod
Click To Unmute
  1. A Post Jeff World - Interview With New Overwatch Director Aaron Keller
  2. Remembering Resident Evil 7 Trailer
  3. 11 Returnal Tips to Help you Survive
  4. Genshin Impact PS4 Pro to PS5 Comparison (1.5 Update)
  5. Security Breach Fury's Rage Gameplay
  6. History Of Mass Effect (Updated For 2021)
  7. Returnal Video Review
  8. New Pokémon Snap Video Review
  9. Prescription For Sleep: Stardew Valley - Exclusive Winter (Nocture Of Ice) Remix Reveal
  10. Mortal Kombat Movie vs Game Fatalities
  11. Lost Soul Aside - 18 Minutes Of New Gameplay (2021)
  12. Chivalry II - Closed Beta Siege & Battle Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Borderlands 3 Video Review

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Borderlands 3
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)