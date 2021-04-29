Borderlands 3 Patch Notes Reveal Weapon Balance Changes And More

The latest patch for Borderlands 3 has arrived, and it makes weapon balance adjustments and addresses some issues that players might have experienced. This update is out today, April 29, though you might not receive the patch on your platform until 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

Class Mods for the Beastmaster and the Gunner should now drop more frequently for people playing the Guns, Love, and Tentacles DLC. As for the weapon changes, Borderlands 3 developer Gearbox said it's making adjustments so players have a better sense of feeling their power increase.

This includes buffs to Crader's EM-P5 and Tankman's shield, along with gear such as Moonfire, Kyb's Worth, and the Redistributor. Other gear, including Reflux, DNZ, the Web Slinger, and Smog, has been buffed as well through the April 29 patch.

You can find the full patch notes below, as posted by Gearbox on its website.

In other news, the Borderlands 3 Director's Cut released on April 8 following a delay related to the terrible storms in the studio's home state of Texas. A Borderlands movie is also currently in development with a huge cast of big names.

Borderlands 3 April 29 Patch Notes

Made a change that makes the Class Mods for the Beastmaster and the Gunner drop for their respective characters more frequently in the Guns, Love, and Tentacles Add-on

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

We're taking a pass on some gear obtained in higher Mayhem levels and the two Takedowns. Our goal is to provide a stairstep experience from Mayhem 4, to Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite, to Mayhem 6, to Takedown at the Guardian Breach. Players should feel a ramp of power through these changes as they tackle each piece of content. The following pieces of gear received a damage buff:

Mayhem 4 Gear

Crader’s EM-P5

Tankman’s Shield

Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite Gear

S3RV-80S-EXECUTE

Moonfire

Kyb’s Worth

Redistributor

Mayhem 6 Gear

Reflux

DNA

Multi-Tap

Takedown at the Guardian Breach Gear