Borderlands 3 Is Only $10, Comes With Free Steelbook Case

Borderlands 3 is almost constantly on sale for a low price somewhere, but Best Buy's current deal is the most enticing we've seen yet. PlayStation and Xbox copies of Borderlands 3 are slashed to only $10 right now. On top of the low price, you will also get a free steelbook case, which happens to be valued at $10.

This deal is specifically for the standard edition of Borderlands 3, so you won't get any of the post-launch paid DLC. But if you haven't checked out Borderlands 3 yet, this is definitely a great opportunity to try it for cheap. The free steelbook case is the cherry on top.

If you're gaming on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, Borderlands 3 has a free next-gen upgrade that offers 4K resolution at 60fps. The next-gen edition also brings back four-player split-screen support, so you can run through the campaign on the couch alongside three friends.

The loot shooter earned an 8/10 in our Borderlands 3 review. For longtime fans of the series, Borderlands 3 wrapped up the decade-long story arc in great fashion. Like previous entries in the series, Borderlands 3 has a dizzying number of guns and gear, and each of the new playable characters has a distinct feel.

