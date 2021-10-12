Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors Guide PS5 Restock Tracker Animal Crossing: New Horizons Roost Animal Crossing Direct Metroid Dread Boss Guide Series X Restock Tracker
Login / Sign Up

Borderlands 3 Is Launching Its First-Ever Collective Community Challenge

You can join other players in Maurice's Community Carnage Challenges to unlock unique cosmetics for everyone.

By on

Comments

Gearbox has launched a new type of event for Borderlands 3, with Maurice's Community Carnage Challenges asking players to work together to complete collective challenges and unlock new cosmetics. The first of these challenges kicks off on October 14 at 9 AM PT, with four challenges in total making up the event.

The first part of the event is called Traunt's Bloodied Bloodline, and will see players hunting down members of the Traunt family. The challenge calls for players to kill Captain Traunt, General Traunt, and Captain Haunt a collective total of 500,000 times. Players don't need to accept a mission in-game to participate in the event, they just need to get killing. Captain Traunt can be found on Athenas, General Traunt is on Nekrotafeyo, and Captain Haunt is in Heck, which you need to activate the Bloody Harvest event to access.

Click To Unmute
  1. Last Chance To Get The Original GTA Trilogy | GameSpot News
  2. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Launch Trailer
  3. Far Cry Games Ranked
  4. Dark Souls: Biggest Mysteries Explained
  5. World War 3 Closed Beta Test Announcement Trailer
  6. Mario Party Superstars - Official "Party Like a Superstar" Gameplay Trailer
  7. Overwatch Seasonal Event - Official Halloween Terror 2021 Trailer
  8. Forza Horizon 5 Preview
  9. Turns Out Pokemon Legends: Arceus Is Not Fully Open World | GameSpot News
  10. Rainbow Six Siege - Doktor's Curse: "The Doktor Is Out" Trailer
  11. League of Legends: Wild Rift - Official Patch 2.5 Preview Trailer
  12. Call of Duty: Vanguard - Official Story Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Borderlands 3 Opening Cinematic

Each challenge successfully completed by the community will unlock a new wildlife-themed Vault Hunter Head, with all players able to redeem the reward thanks to a SHiFT code that will be posted on the Borderlands blog upon completion. The page will also periodically be updated as new challenges are added.

To see how the challenge is progessing once it begins on October 14, players will have to head to MentalMars' website, where a counter has been set up to track the collective challenge.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Borderlands 3
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)