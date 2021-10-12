Borderlands 3 Is Launching Its First-Ever Collective Community Challenge

Gearbox has launched a new type of event for Borderlands 3, with Maurice's Community Carnage Challenges asking players to work together to complete collective challenges and unlock new cosmetics. The first of these challenges kicks off on October 14 at 9 AM PT, with four challenges in total making up the event.

The first part of the event is called Traunt's Bloodied Bloodline, and will see players hunting down members of the Traunt family. The challenge calls for players to kill Captain Traunt, General Traunt, and Captain Haunt a collective total of 500,000 times. Players don't need to accept a mission in-game to participate in the event, they just need to get killing. Captain Traunt can be found on Athenas, General Traunt is on Nekrotafeyo, and Captain Haunt is in Heck, which you need to activate the Bloody Harvest event to access.

Each challenge successfully completed by the community will unlock a new wildlife-themed Vault Hunter Head, with all players able to redeem the reward thanks to a SHiFT code that will be posted on the Borderlands blog upon completion. The page will also periodically be updated as new challenges are added.

To see how the challenge is progessing once it begins on October 14, players will have to head to MentalMars' website, where a counter has been set up to track the collective challenge.