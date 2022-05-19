Borderlands 3 Is Free On The Epic Games Store

As mentioned last week in our running list of every free game at Epic, whenever a "Mystery Game" is teased, it's always a big one. The latest mystery freebie is no exception to that rule. For the next week, anyone with a free Epic Games account can claim Borderlands 3. Once it's in your library, Gearbox's loot shooter is yours to keep forever. Borderlands 3 is the first of four free games that will be given away during Epic's massive Mega Sale that just launched.

The chaotic and humorous FPS released in 2019 to mostly positive reviews. It earned an 8/10 in our Borderlands 3 review thanks to its differentiated character builds, wide array of weapon types and gameplay variety, and a solid story that rounded out the mainline Borderlands story in style.

That said, you don't need to have experience with previous Borderlands games to enjoy Borderlands 3. It's a fun, loot-driven first-person shooter that is especially great for cooperative play. While you can often find Borderlands 3 on sale for cheap, it's impossible to beat free.

If you've been claiming Epic Games Store freebies for awhile, you likely have two other Borderlands games in your library already thanks to Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. The compilation was a mystery freebie in May 2020. Other notable mystery freebies at Epic over the past few years include: Grand Theft Auto V, Civilization VI, and Control.

After claiming Borderlands 3, make sure to check out the deals in Epic's Mega Sale. The Mega Sale runs each year around this time, and it provides a great opportunity to stock up on cheap PC games ahead of Steam's Summer Sale.

For those who have been lucky enough to get a Steam Deck, you should definitely install the Epic Games Launcher on it. You'll be able to play Borderlands 3 and other weekly free games as well as other games you purchase during the Mega Sale on Steam Deck--as long as the Steam Deck is capable of running them, of course.