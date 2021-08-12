PS5 & Series X Restocks Madden 22 Trial Borderlands 3 Anniversary Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 10 Season of The Splicer Changes Destiny 2 New Mission

Borderlands 3 Is Celebrating Its Second Anniversary With Universe-Looting Events

Loot the universe for the next four weeks as Borderlands 3 celebrates its second birthday.

By on

Comments

September 13 marks two years since Borderlands 3 first launched, and developer Gearbox plans to celebrate with several weeks of mini-events. Starting on August 12, these Loot the Universe mini-events will see an increase in Legendary-class gear drops on specific planets.

Specific types of Legendary loot have increased chances of dropping, and each planet will also have its own dedicated Legendary weapon type from the pool of exotic pistols, shotguns, assault rifles, and sniper rifles available.

Legendary class mods, artifacts, shields, and grenade mods will also be up for grabs until the event ends on September 9.

Borderlands 3 Loot The Universe Schedule

  • August 12 - 9: Pandora
  • August 19 - 26: Promethea
  • August 26 - September 2: Eden-6
  • September 2 - 9: Nekrotafeyo

From September 9 there will be two more mini-events in the form of Mayhem Made Mild, which adds only easy modifiers to the endgame mode, and Show Me the Eridium, which grants increased Eridium drops and Eridium item discounts.

Gearbox says that it has more plans for September 13, which it'll reveal closer to the big anniversary day. In other Borderlands 3 news, the game recently increased the level cap for characters, added cross-play, and introduced new Vault Cards for owners of the game's director's cut.

There's also the Borderlands spin-off based on Tiny Tina that's coming next year, as well as the Borderlands film which has finished principal photography and is now in the post-production phase of development.

