Borderlands 3 Gets New Vault Cards And Loot Room In Director’s Cut Add-On

Borderlands 3's Director's Cut will add plenty of new content when it arrives next month, and one of those additions includes a trio of Vault Cards. Similar to a battle pass system found in games like Fortnite or Destiny 2, the Borderlands 3 Vault Cards feature daily and weekly challenges that will unlock themed rewards when they're leveled up.

This includes Legendary gear, cosmetic items, and a new in-game resource called Diamond Keys. Each Vault Card will present three daily challenges to players, and you'll have to make certain that the right card has been activated to gain progress on it.

Gearbox explained in a blog post that Vault Cards can only be accessed by owning the Director's Cut add-on and that they can't be purchased individually.

Borderlands 3 Vault Card

Diamond Keys that are earned from the Vault Cards can be used to unlock the Diamond Armory beneath the bridge of Sanctuary III and contain some of the best weapons, shields, and character mods in Borderlands 3. The catch here is that once the Diamond Key has been used, a timer will begin and you can only take one piece of loot from each of the three available walls.

Look at all that loot

If you fail to make a selection time, you'll still receive a random item from the wall. A Diamond Chest in the center of the room will also power up to produce a final piece of gear that's guaranteed to be a Legendary-tier item. In total, one visit to the Diamond Armory will reward players with four pieces of gear, one of which will be the highest quality item possible.

In addition to the new Vault Cards and Diamond Keys, the Director's Cut add-on for Borderlands 3 will include a new raid boss, murder mystery story missions, and behind-the-scenes content. It'll arrive on April 8, slightly later than intended due to the recent Texas storms. It can be purchased individually or as part of the Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition or Season Pass 2.