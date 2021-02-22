Bonus Pokemon Go Kanto Tour Event Coming After Non-Paying Players Got Access

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has announced an extra event for those who purchased Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto tickets. Because technical issues allowed some players to access that paid event without a ticket, the studio will hold a bonus event for those who did purchase a ticket.

"Trainers, Thanks for your patience while we looked into the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket issues. We will be hosting a bonus event for all paid ticket holders at a later date," the studio explained on its official support Twitter account (via Eurogamer).

No other details about the event have been announced just yet, but the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event took place on February 20. Tickets for that event ran for $12, making it one of Pokemon Go's priciest activities to date, but fan reception to the event was generally positive.

Like the original Pokemon Red and Green games, the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event came in Red and Green "versions." Participants were asked to choose which version of the event they wanted to experience, which would affect what kinds of Pokemon appeared in the wild. The event also featured exclusive Special Research tasks that gave players their first chance to catch Shiny Ditto in the game.

While the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event is now over, Niantic is keeping the festivities rolling with a Kanto Celebration until February 27. That event gives players more chances to catch Gen 1 Pokemon and complete any unfinished Kanto Tour Collection Challenges. Then, on February 28, Niantic will hold a Kanto Raid Day featuring Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.