Bob Odenkirk Thanks Fans For Support, Reveals He Had Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk has thanked his fans for the outpouring of support following an incident that left him hospitalized this week. In the course of his thanks, he also revealed that he had a mild heart attack, but that doctors were able to resolve it without surgery.

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week," Odenkirk said on Twitter. "And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.

"I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

The tweets confirm the nature of the medical emergency that resulted in the Better Call Saul actor being rushed to the hospital. Odenkirk collapsed during a filming of Better Call Saul, and representatives later stated he was in stable condition for a "heart-related incident." His son, Nate Odenkirk, took to Twitter to assure fans he was going to be okay.

The statement also references AMC and Sony. He mentions that he plans a brief recovery period as well, which may include shuffling the shooting schedule for the final season of Better Call Saul, which is currently in production.

Odenkirk plays the title character Jimmy McGill, aka "Saul Goodman," in the spin-off of the AMC show Breaking Bad. The 13-episode sixth and final season is currently slated to release in early 2022.