Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Is Getting Crossover Content With Journey Next Week

505 Games announced that Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will be receiving crossover content with thatgamecompany's Journey on August 23.

The update includes a new section of the castle called The Tunnels, which is inspired by Journey's level design. In order to reach The Tunnels, players need to find a secret entrance within the castle. At the end of the maze, there's the Guardian Dragon to fight, and defeating it will reward the player with a special Journey-inspired equippable item.

The secret entrance appears after the player frees Gebel and has unlocked the Den of Behemoths. As The Tunnels is a new area, it will not impact map completion percentage or any achievements within the game.

The castle reveals more secrets! A new boss area inspired by Journey, the award-winning game from @thatgamecompany will emerge on August 23rd. Explore the new area and defeat the Guardian Dragon to win your prize.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night may also be getting a sequel, as 505's financial report in May 2021 referenced a "second version" in development. However, nothing official has been announced yet.

In our Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night review, we said, "With more flexible combat and level design that always beckons to check just one more room, Bloodstained shows that a modern Metroidvania can stand alongside its predecessors as an equal."