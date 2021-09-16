BloodRayne: ReVamped And BloodRayne 2: ReVamped Coming To Consoles This Fall

Ziggurat Interactive announced BloodRayne: ReVamped and BloodRayne 2: ReVamped for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. These are enhanced editions of the first two original games for console players.

The games follow Rayne, a half-vampire who travels the world in order to foil Nazi plans, battle supernatural threats, and discover more about her vampire heritage. The feedback for the enhanced PC versions of the two games released last year, titled BloodRayne: Terminal Cut and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut, was well-received.

"Fans of the series are asking for us to bring BloodRayne to more platforms, and we are happy to give console players the update they have been asking for with these ReVamped editions," says Ziggurat SVP of business development Michael Devine.

We are thrilled to announce that #Rayne will make a blood-drenched return to consoles in the new 'ReVamped' editions of BloodRayne 1 and 2, coming to @Xbox, @PlayStation, and @Switch this fall.

Plus! An exclusive physical release on PS4 and Switch through @LimitedRunGames

The ReVamped editions will support up to 4K resolution and have upscaled cinematic videos, fully reprocessed lighting, as well improvements to effects like reflections, water, fog, and shadows. Additionally, there will be several audio and localized text options, including English, French, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.

The two games will be released digitally, but Limited Run Games will have limited physical editions available sometime in the future. The latest entry in the series, a 2D sidescrolling adventure, Blood Rayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, launched earlier month on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One.