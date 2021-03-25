Bloodborne Running On PS5 At 60fps Is A Glimpse Into An Unattainable Patch

Of all the games that could benefit from a next-generation patch, From Software's Bloodborne might be one of the most frequently requested. The 2015 PS4 exclusive might not be getting that from its developers, but it seems someone has managed to get it working on a PS5 with improved performance.

According to Digital Foundry, an undisclosed party has managed to take existing work done to Bloodborne on PS4 and managed to get the game running at an (almost) flawless 60fps on PS5 at 1080p. The version was verified by Digital Foundry and is presumably running off a development kit for the console, although the publication was unable to play the build personally.

This new iteration branches off work done by Lance McDonald. He previously managed to inject performance improvements From Software added to Dark Souls 3 into Bloodborne, enhancing the game's locked frame rate to 60 FPS while getting a stable framerate at 720p. The mod only ran on PS4 consoles that could accept unsigned code, making it difficult to play even after the patch was released publicly.

Digital Foundry went a step further with the PS5 footage it was offered, using AI upscaling to predict what a potential PS5 patch might look like. The upscaling sharpens a lot of Bloodborne's aging visuals without damaging the striking art direction of the game. Unfortunately, this might be our only look at such a change, as From Software has offered no indication that it plans to release a PS5 update.

Given Bloodborne's age it might be too far already for a patch to make a difference without significant work, especially since From Software has already patched its more recent releases or allowed them to run with unlocked frame rates (such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice). From Software's upcoming title is Elden Ring, which is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.