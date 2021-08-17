Bloodborne Looks Impressive With First-Person Mod

Bloodborne's Yharnam locale is a pretty spooky place to explore, but that sense of terror is amplified in a first-person mod that has recently released. Developed by SoulsBorne modders Garden of Eyes and Zullie the Witch, the mod provides a new perspective and atmosphere to From Software's hit PS4 game that was first released in 2015.

As for how this mod was engineered, that required plenty of tricky work on PC, a challenging task as Bloodborne is only available on PS4 and on PS5 through backwards compatibility. To play it, you'll need to have a specially modified PS4 to do so and don the "Great One Hat" at the start of the game.

"The First Person mod has a storied history, owing to the fact From Software has barely changed [its] camera from Demon's Souls all the way to Sekiro," Zullie the Witch explained in a comment under the video. Zullie already has plans to use the lessons learned from this experiment on FromSoftware's next game, as they "can't wait to bring it to Elden Ring."

Bloodborne has been one of the most fan-requested games for Sony to bring over to PC, a project which may be more feasible now that it has acquired Nixxes to lead its efforts in porting more of its library to PC. After Sony brought Horizon: Zero Dawn to PC last year, it said that more of its games could make their way to the platform.

Days Gone arrived earlier this year, and documentation discovered in May found that Uncharted 4: A Thief's End might be the next PlayStation exclusive to launch on PC in the future.