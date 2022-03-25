Bloodborne Kart Actually Happening, Says Demake Creator

The creator of a Bloodborne PSX demake has announced plans to make good on an April Fool's prank. Bloodborne Kart is real, apparently, and coming as soon as it's finished. The announcement was made as part of the iconic game's seventh anniversary.

Modder Lillith.zip announced the game via Twitter with a short teaser clip, and followed with a second tweet saying it will come out "as soon as it's ready." The follow-up credit also gave credit to those who helped with music, the logo, and that extremely metal announcer voice.

The Bloodborne Kart meme is based on an April Fool's prank also played by Lillith last year, which suggested the PSX demake was canceled in favor of the kart-racing game. That wasn't true, and the PSX demake has since come out, but the fake announcement may give us an idea of what the actual game will look like.

Making a kart-racer out of a popular franchise was a common enough practice in the PS1 and PS2 days that it became a go-to joke, as in the cast of Uncharted Kart (or "Unkarted"). Lillith is helping keep that spirit alive with Bloodborne Kart. If you're looking for a modern kart racer in the meantime, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch has just started putting out its Booster Pass tracks.

Meanwhile, From Software's latest game, Elden Ring has gotten a huge reception well beyond previous From games. If you need some help finding great gear to match your class or even deciding what kind of class to pick, check out our Elden Ring guides hub.