Bloober Team And Private Division Are Working On A Survival-Horror Game

It won't launch before 2025.

By on

Comments

Private Division and Bloober Team have announced that they are working on a new survival-horror game. The game is in early development and isn't expected to launch before 2025.

“Our next project is an exciting new survival-horror game, which will help us become a leader in the horror industry at large,” Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno said in a statement. “I am grateful for this cooperation with Private Division. Their expertise is extensive, and their people are also very approachable."

Click To Unmute
  1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen Review
  2. Xbox Will Allow Call of Duty on PS Plus To Push Activision Deal Through | GameSpot News
  3. 2nd Trailer - Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
  4. Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Has Arrived With 14 Days of Gifts!
  5. Why Elden Ring Is Game Of The Year 2022
  6. Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph - The Dawning Trailer
  7. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake | Boss Fight Trailer
  8. GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars Now Available
  9. Vampire Survivors - v1.2.0 QOL Update - Dec.15th
  10. Fire Emblem Engage Goes Back To The Series' Roots
  11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Race into the holidays on Nintendo Switch!
  12. FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS Winter 2022 Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Silent Hill 2 Remake - What Can We Expect From Bloober Team? | MindGames

Private Division head of business development, Blake Rochkind, added, "We knew we could not simply have a one-size-fits-all approach in today’s world. We never like to say ‘no’ to an incredible game concept due to the size of the project, and the Private Division Development Fund enables us to identify and support some of the best creative ideas our industry has to offer."

No other details were shared, such as launch platforms, but Bloober Team's most-recent projects like The Medium, Layers of Fears, and the Silent Hill 2 remake have been released exclusively on PC and current-gen consoles. Private Division has published many titles including OlliOlli World, Rollerdrome, Hades, and the upcoming Kerbal Space Program 2.

9 Creepy Horror Games You Might've Missed In 2022
See More

George Yang on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Silent Hill 2
PlayStation 5
PC
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)