Mass Effect Review Pokemon Release Dates BlizzCon 2021 Cancelled PS Plus June Games GameStop NFTs June Games With Gold

BlizzCon 2021 Canceled, Will Return In 2022 With "Smaller, In-Person Gatherings"

Uncertainties surrounding the ongoing pandemic means BlizzCon isn't happening in 2021, though a hybrid online, in-person show is being planned for early next year.

By on

2 Comments

BlizzCon won't be returning to normal in 2021, Blizzard confirmed today. Blizzard is pushing its annual fan convention, which normally takes place in November, into early next year, where it will combine an online show with "smaller, in-person gatherings," according to BlizzCon executive producer Saralyn Smith.

In an official statement, Smith writes that due to the nature of planning such a large event and working with various partners among the unpredictability of the pandemic, the time for being able to adequately plan a November show has passed.

Click To Unmute
  1. Welcome To Unreal Engine 5 Early Access
  2. Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review
  3. Why Sniper Rifles Are Usually Broken In COD & FPS Games
  4. Psychonauts is still amazing 16 years Later
  5. Revisiting Mass Effect's Many Controversies
  6. 7 Things To Get You Started In Biomutant
  7. 15 Minutes Of Nier Reincarnation Closed Beta Gameplay On Android
  8. Overwatch 2 Developer PVP Recap Trailer
  9. Monster Hunter Rise - Update Ver. 3.0: Valstrax & New Ending Trailer
  10. Warframe - Gara Prime Access Now Available On All Platforms!
  11. Star Trek Online - House United Launch Trailer
  12. Dead By Daylight - Resident Evil Chapter Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Every Blizzcon 2021 Trailer

"The ongoing complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic have impacted our ability to properly move forward on many of these fronts, and ultimately we're now past the point where we'd be able to develop the kind of event we'd want to create for you in November," Smith writes.

Instead, Blizzard is planning for a show similar to its February 2021 BlizzConline event, which featured new game announcements as well as various panels about many of Blizzard's biggest games, all of which fans could watch from home. That being said, the previous online-only show didn't exactly go off completely without a hitch. A virtual performance from heavy-metal band Metallica was censored by Twitch, with some hilarious results.

Unlike BlizzConline, Blizzard's next BlizzCon event will feature some kind of in-person element, though Smith did not share more details on what exactly that would entail. Smith writes that more about the company's plan for the next BlizzCon will be shared at a later date.

Blizzard has a number of heavy-hitting games currently in the works. The company recently shared more details about Overwatch 2, like the fact that the sequel will be 5v5 instead of 6v6. It was at BlizzConline earlier this year that the developer revealed Diablo 2: Resurrected was coming from developer Vicarious Visions, as well as the reveal that World of Warcraft Classic players would soon be returning to the game's Burning Crusade expansion.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Overwatch 2
Diablo II
PC
Join the conversation
There are 2 comments about this story
Load Comments (2)