BlizzCon 2017: Watch The Opening Ceremony Here

BlizzCon 2017 is upon us. Blizzard's annual fan event kicks off today, but even if you missed out on securing a physical ticket for the convention, you can still follow along with it online.

BlizzCon's opening ceremony begins today, November 3, at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. It will be preceded by a special pre-show that starts at 10:30 AM PT. The opening ceremony is free for all viewers to watch; you can stream it on Blizzard's YouTube channel or right here via the embed below.

Blizzard has a lot in store for this year's BlizzCon, which you'll be able to stream via the company's website. You'll need to have a Virtual Ticket to watch all of the panels from the event. Those run for $40 and include even more enticing perks than before. In addition to granting viewers access to every single BlizzCon stage, Virtual Ticket holders will get special in-game items for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo III, and more. You can see our list of all the bonuses you get with a Virtual Ticket.

You can find the schedule for this year's BlizzCon events here, while Virtual Ticket can be purchased here. BlizzCon 2017 runs for two days and will conclude with a concert by Muse on Saturday, November 4. Blizzard hasn't teased what announcements it will make at this year's convention, but there will almost certainly be news about Overwatch, Heroes of the Storm, Hearthstone, and other titles. We'll be covering all the big announcements, so be sure to check back for more news from BlizzCon 2017.