BlizzCon 2017 Virtual Ticket Goodies Revealed For Overwatch, WoW, And More

BlizzCon officially begins today, and Virtual Ticket holders to the event are getting some awesome swag. Anyone who bought one has received a host of virtual goodies for their favorite Blizzard games. Anyone lucky enough to attend BlizzCon in person will also get these rewards.

BlizzCon attendees who play World of Warcraft have had their bonuses for some time already. The Stormwind Skychaser (Alliance) and Orgrimmar Interceptor (Horde) are their reward, both of which are already in the game.

Overwatch's bonus is a new skin for Winston, which is also already available in the game. "Through the power of science, Winston found himself teleported into BlizzCon 2017--and picked up this souvenir skin to mark the curious occasion," Blizzard said.

StarCraft II rewards include Junker SCV, Probe, and Drone skins, which, like the others, are already available in StarCraft II if you have a Virtual Ticket. For Heroes of the Storm, the freebie is the Nexus Razorback mount, along with a BlizzCon 2017 banner and Cartoon Nexus Razorback spray, which are now live in the game.

Diablo III's freebie is the Murkromancer pet, an aquatic companion, and it's coming soon as well. Finally, Hearthstone's freebie has not yet been revealed, though a teaser image suggests it will be a Golden Legendary card. This bonus will arrive after BlizzCon.

You can see all of the Virtual Ticket items that have been announced by clicking through the images in the gallery above.

BlizzCon 2017 starts today and runs through tomorrow. The Virtual Ticket this year gives you access to all of the show's programming, along with content in the weeks leading up to the show. Although the programming is expanding, the price--$40--is staying the same. To get the latest news from BlizzCon and watch the opening ceremonies, follow GameSpot's full coverage.