BlizzCon 2017 Virtual Ticket Giveaway

We teamed up with Blizzard to give away ten (10) BlizzCon 2017 Virtual Tickets! Entry is open Worldwide. Yup, you read that correctly... WORLDWIDE. Competition ends Monday, October 23rd at 12:00PM PT and ten winners will be contacted via email. Scroll down to enter below.

The Virtual Ticket let's you stream BlizzCon 2017 from the comfort of your own couch, live and in high definition. You’ll get coverage of both days of the show, including panels, contests, interviews, the closing ceremony, and more, along with some in-game goodies. This year's BlizzCon takes place November 3rd & 4th.

The in-game freebies you get include:

Overwatch: BlizzCon 2017 Winston Skin

World of Warcraft: Stormwind Skychaser and Orgrimmar Interceptor

StarCraft II: Junker SCV, Probe, and Drone Skins

Heroes of the Storm: Nexus Razorback Mount

Diablo III: Murkromancer Pet

Hearthstone: Mystery Goodie

Enter below (the additional entries are optional to increase your chances of winning):