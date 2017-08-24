Blizzard's New Hearthstone Animated Short Is "First In A Series"

Blizzard is starting to feel more and more like Disney. While games like Warcraft and Overwatch have established a reputation for high-quality cinematic trailers, Hearthstone's animated offerings have tended to only serve as introductions to upcoming content releases. But that changed today; as part of its Gamescom presence, Blizzard revealed the first of it Heathstone-themed animated shorts.

In what Blizzard promises to be "the first in an upcoming series," the mini-movie above is a musical number that provides an even stronger frame story for the world of Hearthstone, which is itself just a game set within the world of Warcraft's Azeroth. Also, it looks like something straight out of Pixar.

The shorts will have a recurring cast, which Blizzard outlined in a press release below:

Harth Stonebrew: The Tavern’s jolly dwarven proprietor is a welcoming and gracious host.

The Tavern’s jolly dwarven proprietor is a welcoming and gracious host. Ava: A curious teenage girl with an indomitable, resilient spirit and a knack for Hearthstone.

A curious teenage girl with an indomitable, resilient spirit and a knack for Malto: This kindly old mage is a source of wisdom and encouragement.

This kindly old mage is a source of wisdom and encouragement. Sarge: Sarge is no ordinary mouse--Malto’s magical companion is the heart of the Tavern.

Sarge is no ordinary mouse--Malto’s magical companion is the heart of the Tavern. Lou: A boisterous, happy-go-lucky paladin with a positive attitude. The life of the party.

A boisterous, happy-go-lucky paladin with a positive attitude. The life of the party. Fewz and Wick: These goblin brothers provide thrilling commentary for the Tavern’s most heated Hearthstone matches.

These goblin brothers provide thrilling commentary for the Tavern’s most heated Hearthstone matches. Velaris: This snooty blood elf’s card collection is dwarfed only by the size of his ego.

This snooty blood elf’s card collection is dwarfed only by the size of his ego. Roberta "Bertie" Clickfizzle: A brilliant gnome whose curiosity knows no bounds. She’s in her element when tinkering with unique deck ideas.

A brilliant gnome whose curiosity knows no bounds. She’s in her element when tinkering with unique deck ideas. Urk: This orc loves playing aggressive decks, but watch out! He has anger issues and has even been known to flip a table or two.

You can see some more shots of the trailer below.

In addition to the new Hearthstone short, Blizzard also revealed a bittersweet cinematic for Overwatch today, which sheds light on Mei's journey from scientist to icicle-shooting hero.