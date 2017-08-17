Blizzard Will Reveal New Overwatch Map, WoW Patch Details, And More Next Week

Blizzard has big plans for the Gamescom convention next week. Today, the company announced its lineup for the conference, and it includes reveals of a new Overwatch map, a Hearthstone group raid, and a Heroes of the Storm hero, among other things.

For Overwatch, Blizzard will show off a new animated short and reveal the next map. The company will give a glimpse of the map in a preview video that'll go live on August 21, and the animated short will be released on August 23.

New Fireside Gathering features for Hearthstone will be shown off, as well, one of which is a group raid against the Lich King. World of Warcraft, meanwhile, will soon get a new patch, and Blizzard will share details of the update during its Reveal Ceremony on August 23. Blizzard will also share details on August 21 for the next hero coming to Heroes of the Storm and the latest Starcraft II co-op commander.

Gamescom takes place from August 23 to August 28 in Cologne, Germany, but announcements and reveals begin this weekend. You can check out Blizzard's full schedule for the convention here.