Blizzard Will Detail What's Next For Diablo Immortal In The "Next Few Weeks"

Amidst concerns over microtransactions, Blizzard will soon share more details about Diablo Immortal's next battle pass, new features, and bug fixes.

Diablo community lead Adam Fletcher recently took to the game's subreddit in response to a player asking when patches or updates will be coming to Diablo Immortal. The game launched in most regions on June 2, and since then, there hasn't been much word from Blizzard on when players should expect new updates.

According to Fletcher, news about what's next for Diablo Immortal will be coming "in the next few weeks as we get to the tail end of the current battle pass," which expires in around two weeks. Blizzard will detail its content release cadence and discuss more about the game's next battle pass, upcoming features, and planned fixes around that time, Fletcher writes.

Fletcher also took the time to reiterate that content updates for Diablo Immortal, including new dungeons, raids, quests, and classes, will be free "for everyone to experience."

Diablo Immortal made around $24 million in its first two weeks, even as the game has found itself in hot water over its microtransactions and pay-to-win systems. One of the game's first critics, a Diablo fan in attendance during Diablo Immortal's unveiling at BlizzCon 2018 who asked the game's developers if it was an out-of-season April Fool's Day joke during a Q&A, recently chimed in with his opinion on Blizzard's mobile RPG. He wasn't impressed. In GameSpot's Diablo Immortal review, we called the game "a surprisingly premium-feeling adventure in the series that hits all the right notes, even if its endgame starts to depend on microtransactions too heavily."

Given concerns about Diablo Immortal's microtransactions, Blizzard has clarified that Diablo IV, which is set to release sometime in 2023, won't include the ability to buy power like in Diablo Immortal. It will, however, feature an in-game shop and microtransactions in the form of cosmetics. Blizzard recently revealed the Necromancer will be Diablo IV's fifth and final class at launch, and will feature a new unique Necromancer class mechanic called the Book of the Dead.