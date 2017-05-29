Blizzard Teasing Something For Overwatch, Possibly A New Gorilla Hero And Map

Blizzard is teasing something new for Overwatch, it seems. The developer today posted the image below on social media with the caption, "[BREAKING UPDATE] For the first time in years, new details emerge about possible fate of Horizon Lunar Colony."

A post on the Overwatch website mentions the Horizon Lunar Colony. The fictional company Lucheng Interstellar said in a fake press conference that they discovered the colony's databases and monitoring systems are still operational, potentially referencing a new map.

"While no direct communication has been established with the facility, the company has successfully retrieved interpersonnel logs sent days and moments before the base lost contact with earth," reads a line from the post.

A number of transmissions have also been shared, which may contain more clues. Based on the transmissions, it looks like this teaser could be for a new gorilla hero after Winston, possibly named Hammond.

You can click through the images in the gallery below to see all of the messages and decide for yourself what they might mean.

This teaser came out of nowhere today, a holiday in the United States and the United Kingdom. It comes during Overwatch's Anniversary event and right before the start of Competitive Season 5.

What do you make of the Overwatch teasers? Let us know in the comments below!