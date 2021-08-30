Blizzard Teases Fresh WoW Classic Servers, Along With New Burning Crusade Content

World of Warcraft Classic looks like it will be getting fresh servers, Blizzard has teased in a new development update, which also confirms when the next phase of content will release for Burning Crusade Classic.

Two new raids, Serpentshrine Cavern and Tempest Keep, as well as a new Arena season, will be coming to Burning Crusade Classic starting on September 15. Unfortunately, when it comes to new servers for WoW Classic, Blizzard didn't exactly provide many details aside from teasing the concept was in the works.

"We're also working on something for WoW Classic players who've told us they'd like a chance at a fresh start, and will be sharing more on our plans soon," Blizzard wrote in its WoW development update, which also outlined big changes coming to Shadowlands.

Speculation about new servers for WoW Classic, where players would all start from scratch with brand-new characters, has run rampant following the recent arrival of a WoW Classic public test realm. Numerous questions about what new servers might look like still remain, such as what content would be initially available and whether or not Blizzard would be open to making additional changes that weren't present when WoW Classic launched in 2019.

Blizzard initially looked to make as few changes to WoW Classic as possible when it first released in an effort to mimic the game's original 2006 release. But over time Blizzard proved more willing to make changes based on player feedback, such as adding a new item to help address the game's world buff "meta," lengthening the duration for the limited-time Scourge invasion event, and more.

Fresh WoW Classic servers would come as Blizzard looks to address a recent state of California lawsuit that alleges the company has long fostered a culture of discrimination and harassment towards women. Those allegations, and Blizzard's effort to rectify the situation, have led to in-game changes like the removal of references to a former WoW game director named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit has also led to the departure of numerous veteran developers from the company, including former Blizzard president J. Allen Brack, former Diablo IV director Luis Barriga, and former lead level designer Jesse McCree, after which Overwatch's iconic cowboy hero is named.