Blizzard Teases "A Number Of Different Announcements" For BlizzCon

BlizzCon 2017 kicks off on November 3, and as in past years, this year's show is going to bring some announcements about Blizzard games. Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime said during an Activision Blizzard earnings call that BlizzCon 2017 will bring "a number of different announcements."

His comments came in response to an analyst who asked Morhaime to give a tease for what to expect from the show. Morhaime would not budge, saying people will have to tune in to the show to find out the latest news.

The big news might come during the BlizzCon 2017 opening ceremony, which is slated for 11 AM PT on November 3. More news could land later during the show's various panels about Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and other Blizzard games.

BlizzCon 2017 runs November 3-4 at the Anaheim Convention Center. The show is completely sold out, but you can pick up the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket ($40) to watch every panel at the show, along with the Muse concert on Saturday night.

GameSpot is attending BlizzCon and we'll report back with all the big news as it's announced. What are you hoping to see from the show? Let us know in the comments below!