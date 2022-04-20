Blizzard Outlines Major Overwatch 2 Changes For Doomfist And Orisa

Blizzard has outlined all the ways heroes Doomfist and Orisa are changing for Overwatch 2 ahead of the game's upcoming PvP beta on PC, and the reworks seem set to mix up the game's meta in a big way.

As was previously announced, Doomfist is now a tank, and will receive more health and a defensive ability in the form of Power Block to better align with his new role. Power Black is a new ability that emits a small frontal barrier that, when used to absorb attacks, increases the power of Doomfist's Rocket Punch ability. Though the base version of Rocket Punch will deal less damage than its current version, charging it up with Power Block will allow it to travel farther, faster, and deal even more damage. Doomfist's Uppercut ability has been removed entirely, but his Seismic Slam ability will now function like Winston's Leap skill. Upon landing after using Seismic Slam, Doomfist will deal damage and slow nearby enemies. His ultimate, Meteor Strike, is receiving a few changes too, adding a slow effect to all enemies hit, a faster activation time, and dealing less damage to enemies caught on the edge of the strike.

Doomfist Overwatch 2 changes

"This modified ultimate, paired with his tank-aligned changes, enables the quick, impactful gameplay that he had as a damage hero," Blizzard states in a new blog post on the changes. "While his new positioning and combos require more finesse to manage, he has transformed into a more approachable, free-flowing, and impactful tank--all while feeling familiar to current Doomfist players."

Orisa has received changes in the opposite direction. Whereas Doomfist became tankier, Orisa is becoming more of a frontline combatant, with Blizzard noticing she struggled when it came to "toe-to-toe engagements." To compensate for this, Orisa is receiving three new abilities, losing her kit-defining Protective Barrier ability, and receiving a rework to her primary weapon.

Her primary weapon now uses a heat system instead of ammo, and will fire larger, more damaging projectiles at close range. Energy Javelin is a new skill shot ability that players can throw at enemies to stun them and knock them back. If the enemy is knocked into a wall with the javelin, it does even more damage. Orisa's new Javelin Spin ability can destroy projectiles, push enemies away, and increases forward movement speed. She can still use Fortify, which now grants temporary health and reduces the heat of Orisa's primary weapon. Even Orisa's ultimate ability, Terra Surge, is all new, incorporating elements of her Overwatch 1 Halt ability to pull in enemies before releasing a damaging attack. Terra Surge won't lock enemies in place like Zarya's ultimate, so players will need to act quick to take advantage of the opening Orisa's ultimate provides.

Orsia Overwatch 2 changes

"We started her rework by removing Orisa's barrier and her Halt ability, but we still thought Halt was really cool," senior hero designer Brandon Brennan says in Blizzard's blog post. "We incorporated the idea of Halt into Orisa's new ultimate, and this is where the pull comes from."

Blizzard notes that all the changes are still a work in progress and subject to change. Players will be able to take the reworks of Orisa and Doomfist for a spin first-hand when the game's closed beta begins April 26, which will also include the new hero Sojourn, reworks for Bastion and Sombra, and feature the game's new 5v5 format.