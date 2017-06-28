Blizzard Nerfs Hearthstone’s Overpowered Rogue Quest Card

Completing The Caverns Below quest in Hearthstone’s expansion, Journey to Un’Goro, reaps a pretty sweet reward. Now, following several months of monitoring its performance, Blizzard is nerfing the Rogue quest card by making it harder to complete in an upcoming update.

The Caverns Below previously required you to play four minions with the same name to complete the quest. The reward is the Crystal Core pictured below, which gives all your minions 5/5 stats (5 attack, 5 health) for the rest of the game. The Caverns Below will now require you to play five minions with the same name to get the reward, which should slow Rogue Quest Deck players down.

Blizzard says many slower decks simply couldn't compete with this Rogue quest, which would allow players who complete it to swamp their opponents with low-level minions that suddenly became much more powerful. "We’ve been monitoring overall gameplay, and we’ve decided that--even though everything is varied and many decks are viable--a change to The Caverns Below is still warranted," it said on its website.

"The Caverns Below is uniquely powerful versus several slower, control-oriented decks and played often enough that it’s pushing those decks out of play. This change should help expand the deck options available to players both now and after the release of the next expansion."

On Blizzard's forum, many players applauded the move, with many calling the change "much needed." You can take a look at the quest card, before any balance changes, below.

Hearthstone's Journey to Un'Goro expansion introduced Quest cards into the game. To learn more about them and get a look at all the new cards, check out our full break down of the latest expansion here. This isn't the only change coming to Hearthstone soon. Blizzard announced changes are coming to card packs in the game too to cut down on the number of duplicate cards players receive.