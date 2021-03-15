Blizzard Might Be Developing An Unannounced Triple-A Multiplayer Game

A few fresh job listings at Blizzard seem to suggest that the company is working on a "unannounced triple-A multiplayer game." The listings were first promoted on social media by Blizzard senior artist Dan John Cox, who said that his team is "looking to hire a LOT of people on a REALLY REALLY cool unannounced project."

The listings call for an associate combat designer, a senior 3D environmental artist, and a senior systems designer, among others. Each job posting is tied to an "unannounced project," and while we don't know the nature of this new game--or if it will even ever see the light of day--it seems likely that it's some sort of online action game.

My team is looking to hire a LOT of people on an REALLY REALLY cool unannounced project. We've even got some awesome Associate level design jobs!!

This is hands down the best project and team I've ever worked with in my career.

Message me or DM me and I'll toss you job links! pic.twitter.com/Maf3MnQL4R — Dan John Cox (@danjohncox) March 11, 2021

In general, drawing conclusions about upcoming games based on job listings isn't always a good idea, since incomplete games are shelved, delayed, and completely reconfigured all the time. (For example, Blizzard's own mega-hit Overwatch famously came out of the demise of Project Titan, perhaps the most high-profile failure in the history of the developer.) However, considering that Cox is speaking publicly about these roles, it's clear that people at Blizzard are excited about this project.

Other Blizzard news recently emerged during the company's BlizzCon Online event, including a trailer for the upcoming World of Warcraft content update Chains of Domination, the announcement of a Rogue class for the Diablo 4, and confirmation that Blizzard is working on a remastered version of Diablo 2, titled Diablo 2: Resurrected.