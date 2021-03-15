Explaining NFT, The New Crypto Craze Halo Infinite Details Starfield Update Bethesda-Xbox Exclusivity Robolox Stock TMNT Game

Blizzard Might Be Developing An Unannounced Triple-A Multiplayer Game

Recent job listings at the acclaimed developer Blizzard suggest that the company is working on an "unannounced triple-A multiplayer game."

By on

Comments

A few fresh job listings at Blizzard seem to suggest that the company is working on a "unannounced triple-A multiplayer game." The listings were first promoted on social media by Blizzard senior artist Dan John Cox, who said that his team is "looking to hire a LOT of people on a REALLY REALLY cool unannounced project."

The listings call for an associate combat designer, a senior 3D environmental artist, and a senior systems designer, among others. Each job posting is tied to an "unannounced project," and while we don't know the nature of this new game--or if it will even ever see the light of day--it seems likely that it's some sort of online action game.

In general, drawing conclusions about upcoming games based on job listings isn't always a good idea, since incomplete games are shelved, delayed, and completely reconfigured all the time. (For example, Blizzard's own mega-hit Overwatch famously came out of the demise of Project Titan, perhaps the most high-profile failure in the history of the developer.) However, considering that Cox is speaking publicly about these roles, it's clear that people at Blizzard are excited about this project.

Other Blizzard news recently emerged during the company's BlizzCon Online event, including a trailer for the upcoming World of Warcraft content update Chains of Domination, the announcement of a Rogue class for the Diablo 4, and confirmation that Blizzard is working on a remastered version of Diablo 2, titled Diablo 2: Resurrected.

Click To Unmute
  1. Modern Warfare Community Reacts To Cold War Takeover
  2. American Horror Story Season 10 Theories: First Look Photos and Urban Legends
  3. Best of CoD Warzone, Cold War, Twitch Rivals, And More | Clips of the Week
  4. Breath Of The Wild: 19 Most Famous Glitches of All Time
  5. Game Dev Direct Day 2 Livestream
  6. Game Dev Direct Day 1 and Paradox Insider Livestream
  7. Firearms Expert Reacts To Star Wars Battlefront 2's Guns
  8. Apex Legends Nintendo Switch Video Review
  9. How Demon's Souls' Voice Actor Made Dying Sound Convincing
  10. League Of Legends - Client, Clarity, And State Of The Game: LoL pls Update Trailer
  11. Rainbow Six Siege: Crimson Heist Story Trailer
  12. The Crew 2: The Agency Story Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Overwatch - Official Kanezaka Challenge Micro-Event Trailer

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)