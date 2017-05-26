Blizzard May Be Working On A New Warcraft Mobile Game

Blizzard has made it no secret that it sees potential in the mobile games business. A newly discovered job posting may have now revealed which of the company's franchises its next mobile game will hail from.

As discovered by NeoGAF user Nirolak, a job opening for an FX artist on an unannounced project has been published on Blizzard's website. It specifies that this is a project for mobile devices, but its description is otherwise fairly generic. There is, however, one interesting nugget located in the job requirements: a "passion for creating imagery synonymous with the Warcraft IP."

This doesn't guarantee that a Warcraft mobile game is on the way, but it is our best indication yet of what the studio may have in the works.

As noted above, it's unsurprising to see Blizzard pursuing mobile games beyond Hearthstone. CEO Mike Morhaime said last year that the company sees a "huge opportunity" on mobile, making it likely that Hearthstone won't be the only Blizzard games on the platform.

"I think we are always looking at everything. We play a ton of games here, and we're always brainstorming new ideas," he said. "I think that still people haven't really figured out what the killer app for mobile is. I think there's a huge opportunity there. We certainly have so many people with these powerful gaming devices in their pockets that they are walking around with every day. I feel like there's a lot of unexplored ground still."

A mobile game, whatever form it might take, is likely not what many Warcraft fans had in mind. While the franchise lives on through Hearthstone and World of Warcraft, it's now been 15 years since the last Warcraft RTS, Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos. Warcraft IV and StarCraft III have not been ruled out by Blizzard, although no plans for new entries in either RTS series have been announced.