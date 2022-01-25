Blizzard Just Announced A New Survival Game

Blizzard has announced it's working on a new survival game for PC and consoles in what looks to be a brand-new universe. Unfortunately, that's about all we know at this point, along with a look at some concept art for the project.

"Blizzard is embarking on our next quest," a Blizzard blog post reads. "We are going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a brand-new survival game for PC and console. A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored."

We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe.

Join us in writing our next chapter: https://t.co/yf7W5p9ERQ pic.twitter.com/vWtkDYh1kX — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) January 25, 2022

The announcement largely serves as a recruitment ad for the project. Blizzard is looking to fill a number of positions for the game, including level designer, lead software engineer, senior character artist, and more.

Concept art for Blizzard's new survival game, which is still untitled

"Every story needs a teller," the blog post continues. "And every world needs builders. What if that could be you? For thirty years, Blizzard has been creating universes for millions of players around the globe. This requires a diverse team of developers willing to lend their voices, to listen and to be heard. That is our mission."

This new survival game will Blizzard's first new IP since Overwatch in 2016. The announcement of the survival game comes in the wake of Microsoft beginning the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard in a $69 billion deal. Considering Activision Blizzard is in the process of becoming part of Microsoft, it's unclear if this new game will come to PlayStation or Nintendo Switch, or if it will be an Xbox console exclusive.