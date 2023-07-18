Blizzard Confirms Abysmal Aberrant Cinder Drop Rate Is A Bug

After Diablo IV's latest big patch pushed up the difficulty of Helltide, including increasing the cost of opening Mystery Chests, players have also noticed far less Aberrant Cinders dropping. In a reply to a tweet, Diablo GM Rod Fergusson has confirmed that the lower drop rate is a bug that will be fixed in the next hotfix.

A number of changes made in Diablo IV's first major patch were designed to increase the difficulty of Helltides, making monsters 3 levels higher than the player instead of 2, and increasing the cost of opening Tortured Gift of Mysteries chests from 175 Aberrant Cinders to 250. Blizzard also patched a potential exploit where enemies resurrected by Shamans would endlessly drop Aberrant Cinders, though it also added the possibility for all interactable objects to randomly drop Cinders.

However many players noticed that Aberrant Cinders weren't as plentiful as they were pre-patch, with the increased chest costs making it even more difficult to farm for loot. In a reply on Twitter, Diablo GM has confirmed that this was caused by a bug, which will be fixed ASAP.

The Cinder drop rate change is a bug that will be fixed in our first hot fix. — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) July 18, 2023

Bugs aside, many of the changes made in patch 1.1.0 have been unpopular with players, to the point that Blizzard has scheduled a Campfire Chat on Friday to address the patch, and the community's response to it.