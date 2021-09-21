Blizzard Chief Legal Officer Departs Company Amid Lawsuits And Investigations

Blizzard's chief legal officer has left the company amid its ongoing legal troubles. Former Blizzard chief legal officer Claire Hart announced on Linkedin that she has departed from the company as of Friday, September 17 after three years with the company.

"The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honored to have worked with and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the Activision Blizzard businesses," Hart wrote.

Hart said she would be taking a short break before moving on to whatever is next. Hart did not state the reason she left the company. An Activision Blizzard spokesperson confirmed to GameSpot that Hart has departed the company.

"We can confirm that Claire Hart has left Blizzard to pursue other opportunities. We're grateful for her more than three years of service, and we wish her well," an Activision Blizzard spokesperson said.

Hart has departed from Activision Blizzard amidst multiple lawsuits and investigations into alleged harassment and discrimination against its employees. While Activision Blizzard's legal troubles began in July with a lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, Hart's announcement was made the same day it was reported that the SEC had begun investigating Activision Blizzard and some of its senior executives.

Hart is just the latest high-profile departure from Activision Blizzard, after Blizzard president J. Allen Brack and head of HR Jesse Meschuk both left the company at the beginning of August. It's unknown if Brack and Meschuk's departures were a result of Activision Blizzard taking action. Diablo 4 game director Jesse McCree was ousted from the company in August, after appearing in a photo of the infamous "Cosby Suite" named in the California lawsuit.