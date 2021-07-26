Blizzard Cancels Hearthstone United In Stormwind Reveal Stream

Blizzard has canceled a planned livestream for Hearthstone's next expansion, United in Stormwind. This follows several streamers who canceled their own card reveals in light of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse at the company sparked by a California state lawsuit.

United in Stormwind is scheduled to release next Tuesday, August 3. Typically the weeks before a new expansion launches, Blizzard spreads card reveals through various websites, streamers, and other influencers, culminating in a final card reveal event where it takes the wraps off all of the remaining cards. At that point the patch often goes live as well so that players can download it in preparation for launch. Today's stream had been planned for 10 AM PT / 1 PM PT.

This year, however, the abuse allegations raised by a California suit against Activision Blizzard has disrupted those plans. Popular streamers Alliestrasza, Lt. Eddy, and Trump canceled their own card reveals in light of the suit, leaving those cards unrevealed. In recent days it has been an open question whether Blizzard would proceed with its reveal stream--and if so, if that stream would address the controversy.

Shortly before the stream was to set to air, though, Blizzard pulled the link from its official site, and there is no planned stream on its Twitch schedule. Similarly, the Hearthstone Twitter account--along with various other Activision social media accounts--have gone dark since the news of the suit broke.

GameSpot has reached out to Blizzard regarding its plans to reveal the remaining expansion cards, and whether the expansion is still slated for launch on August 3.

The short notice for the cancellation has caused consternation among fans on the Hearthstone subreddit. Reactions to the allegations have been mixed over the last week, with many including the subreddit's moderators expressing support and solidarity with the alleged victims.