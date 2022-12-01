Blaseball Returns In January With An iOS And Android App

The Game Band has announced that Blaseball, the fantasy sports league and horror metagame, will return on January 9, 2023. In preparation for the upcoming release, the Blaseball website has been revamped with social features and more

To celebrate the start of the upcoming Blaseball season, an official app will launch alongside Opening Day. The app will allow fans to view games, as well as place bets on the outcome and conditions, talk to other fans, and even vote to determine how the story plays out.

Baseball is an online baseball game, but with a twist. Players on both sides of the team can die in various ways, including zombies, monsters, weather, and more. Fans can bet on the games using in-game currency. Those who win their bets can be cast in regular elections, allowing them to change the game in several ways.

Previously, seasons happened within a week, which was then followed by a postseason that had four teams go head to head from both leagues. But things may be subject to change as the new season approaches.

The official Blaseball App will be available to download for iOS and Android devices on January 9, 2023.

