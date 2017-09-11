Blade Runner 2049's First Clip Is A Mysterious Hunt For Clues

Following last week's short film promo for the upcoming Blade Runner 2049, a first clip has been released. It shows LA detective K (Ryan Gosling) searching for clues in what seems to be a post-apocalyptic wilderness outside Los Angeles. Fans of the The Walking Dead will also recognise Lennie James, who plays Morgan in HBO's hit zombie show. Check the clip out below:

Blade Runner 2049 also stars Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Ana de Armas, and Robin Wright. It's directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Sicario), and produced by Ridley Scott, who also directed the classic original movie.

In a recent interview with Slashfilm, Villeneuve revealed one of the main reasons that he decided to take on the sequel. "I said to myself, 'They will do it. No matter what we think, the studio will move forward and will make it.' I don't know if I'll succeed, but I know I will give it all my love and all my skills," he said. "I will work so hard. I didn't want it to fall into the hands of someone that wouldn't. I was afraid to see a sequel to Blade Runner, but I said, at least if I do it, I will have some control over it. At least then I can blame only myself."

Villeneuve went on to explain that he hoped to match the original film in terms of tone and pacing. "There was a melancholia in the first movie, a nostalgic feeling of loneliness and existential doubt," he said. "A kind of inner paranoia about yourself that I wanted to keep alive in the second movie. I wanted to keep the film noir aesthetic alive, as well. That was very important.

"A certain kind of pacing, too. It's still made in the rhythms of [today's] movies, but I tried my best to keep that tension alive. Ridley told me that it touched him because I was able to extend that atmospheric quality that the first movie had."

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6, 2017.