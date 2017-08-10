Blade Runner 2049 Will Have An R-Rating For "Violence, Nudity, And Language"

Although the huge successes of Deadpool and Logan proved that high-profile R-rated genre movies can score big at the box office, most big-budget movies continue to carry lower ratings to ensure larger audiences. However, Blade Runner fans can relax about the upcoming sequel.

The official MPAA rating for Blade Runner 2049 states that it will be rated R for "violence, some sexuality, nudity, and language." The original 1982 film was also rated R, but given the sequel's huge budget--some estimates put it at more than that of Deadpool and Logan combined--the decision to release it with an R rating clearly carries some risk.

Director Denis Villeneuve previously spoke about his intention to make a more adult movie. In December, he told Screen Daily: "My producers are finding it fun to remind me that it will be one of the most expensive R-rated independent feature films ever made."

Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, and Robin Wright. The synopsis for the movie reads, "Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years."

The movie hits theaters on October 6. Check out the stunning second trailer, which was released last month.