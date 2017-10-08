Blade Runner 2049 Disappoints, But Still Hits No. 1 For Opening Weekend

The new Blade Runner film, Blade Runner 2049, opened this past weekend but it wasn't the hit that some expected it to be. According to Entertainment Weekly, the movie pulled in around $31.5 million in the US and Canada for its opening weekend.

That was good enough to make it the No. 1 movie of the weekend, but $31.5 million is below projections that predicted it would make as much as $55 million. The miss caught some by surprise, as Blade Runner 2049 had strong reviews and a cast that includes big names such as Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, and Jared Leto. It was directed by Denis Villeneuve, who made last year's much-loved Arrival, while the original Blade Runner director Ridley Scott was attached to Blade Runner 2049 as an executive producer.

$31.5 million is the highest opening-weekend figure for Gosling and Villeneuve. But it's not the hottest start overall; Blade Runner 2049 reportedly had a budget of $150 million. The film reportedly made a further $50.2 million from international markets this weekend, boosting its global haul to $81.7 million after just three days.

Rounding out the top five movies at the US and Canadian box office this weekend include The Mountain Between Us ($10.1 million), It ($9.7 million), My Little Pony: The Movie ($8.8 million), and Kingsman: The Golden Circle ($8.1 million).

GameSpot's Blade Runner 2049 review praised the film for being close to the perfect sequel.

"Blade Runner 2049 is as close to a perfect sequel as has ever existed, a phenomenal return to the world created by Philip K. Dick and Ridley Scott, the masterpiece result of a thousand expert minds making every right call as they worked toward a singular goal over the course of many years: simply to do this gargantuan thing justice," review Michael Rogeau said.

Top 10 Movies For US + Canada For October 6-8