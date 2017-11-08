Blade Of The Immortal Manga Adaptation Released On Streaming

The live-action adaptation of the manga Blade of the Immortal has now been released on streaming, on demand, and on the big screen in select cities. The film comes from Ichi the Killer director Takashi Miike.

As our review makes clear, Blade of the Immortal doesn't shy away from the violence or graphic moments fans of the manga of Miike as a director would be hoping for. After all, what else would you expect from the man behind Ichi the Killer, one of the most sick and twisted horror films of all time?

The film follows Samurai Manji (Takuya Kimura), a disgraced warrior now sought as a criminal in feudal Japan. After being cursed with immortality until he kills a certain number of evil men, Manji becomes the bodyguard of a young girl (Hana Sugisaki) whose family was slaughtered. Together, they set out for vengeance.

The Blade of the Immortal manga series, written by Hiroaki Samura, was originally released between 1993 and 2012. While the series was previously adapted into an anime, this is the first time it's been done as a live-action film.

Blade of the Immortal is available now through a variety of steaming means, including iTunes, Amazon Video, the PlayStation Store, Google Play, and Xbox. It will also be screening in theaters around the United States through January. Cities and release dates can be found on the movie's website.