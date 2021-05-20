Black Voices In Gaming Releases New Artwork Featuring 14 Games

The MIX Black Voices in Gaming organization is celebrating this year's Black Voices in Gaming event and upcoming games from Black developers with a new piece of art.

The promotional art is called The Black Voices in Gaming Freshman Class, and you can see the artwork embedded below. It features illustrations for 14 different titles that are part of the campaign. The full list is available below.

There are 14 games in all represented in the artwork, all of which are planned to launch in the next year across platforms. Some of these titles include Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl Arcade Edition from Interbang Entertainment, She Dreams Elsewhere from Davionne, and Run Die Run Again from Retro Ninja Games. You can see the full list of titles below.

Black Voices In Gaming Artwork Details:

Kindfolx - Pizza Cat Games Aerial Knight's: Never Yield - Neil Jones Treachery in Beatdown City - Nuchallenger Nour - Terrifying Jellyfish Kena - Ember Lab Onsen Master - Waking Oni Games Run Die Run Again - Retro Ninja Games She Dreams Elsewhere - Davionne Grid Force - Playtra Games Protodroid Delta - Adam Kareem Coreupt - Jesse Wright Super Space Club - Graham of Legend Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl Arcade Edition - Interabang Entertainment An Airport For Aliens Currently Run by Dogs - Strange Scaffold

The first Black Voices in Gaming event took place in June 2020, and GameSpot was one of the partners for the showcase. The event put a special focus on highlighting Black voices in the gaming industry, covering games made by Black developers and titles with Black protagonists. The event also featured discussions with the game developers themselves.

Media Indie Exchange co-founder Justin Woodward and Aerial Knights: Never Yield creator Neil Jones launched the showcase to help support Black game developers.