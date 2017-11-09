Black Panther Character Posters Introduce Wakanda's Royal Family

With Marvel preparing to unleash Black Panther in theaters in early 2018, a series of character posters have been revealed, introducing the world to the royal family of Wakanda and the movie's key players. The posters go a long way in not only establishing the characters fans will meet in the film, but illustrate how different Black Panther will be visually from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The different look of the movie is something that's already been partially established in trailer for the film thus far. However, the posters provide incredible detail when it comes to the colorful world of Wakanda and the hero that protects it.

The posters feature the Black Panther himself, King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), his stepmother Ramonda (Angela Bassett), sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Forest Whitaker as royal advisor Zuri. Also getting posters are Dora Milaje members Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Okoye (Danai Gurira), along with T'Challa's best friend and confidant, W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya).

Rounding out the series of portraits is Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, one of the movie's villains, Winston Duke as the ruthless warrior M'Baku, Andy Serkis reprising his Avengers: Age of Ultron role as arms dealer Ulysses Kane, and Martin Freeman returning as Joint Counter Terrorism Center member Everett K. Ross. The film is set after Captain America: Civil War, as T'Challa returns to his home of Wakanda to find it under siege by Erik Killmonger and M'Baku.

Black Panther arrives in theaters on February 16, 2018.