Black Ops Cold War's Miami Strike Map Is Coming To Call Of Duty Mobile In Season 3

Call of Duty Mobile is going retro-themed with the upcoming Season 3: Radical Raid update, with Black Ops Cold War's colorful Miami Strike map set to make its mobile debut.

Miami Strike was a DLC variant of Black Ops Cold War's larger Miami map, which took the nighttime map into a vibrant daytime setting. Miami Strike also featured a more condensed playable area that catered to close-quarter engagements in and around Miami's hotels. Naturally, this map's colorful '80s setting feels like a great fit for Season 3: Radical Raid.

Keeping with the retro vibes, the Radical Raid battle pass will contain free tiers with the new MAC-10 submachine gun and some retro themed cosmetics to earn, while the premium tiers will feature '80s-themed operators skins. The in-game store will also feature themed bundles, such as Portnova's Fitness Instructor operator skin.

In addition to big hair and '80s tracksuits, Easter holiday events are also coming to Call of Duty Mobile for Radical Raid. The battle royale mode will have an Easter egg hunt event, while multiplayer is getting a Prop Hunt mode with an Easter twist.

Season 3: Radical Raid launches on March 30, and iconic rapper Snoop Dogg will arrive to Call of Duty Mobile with his own glammed-0ut operator skin on April 1. Additionally, the D O Double G will also be smoking out the competition as a WWII-themed operator for Warzone and Vanguard on April 19.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard both recently received a Season 2 Reloaded update to bring new modes, a submachine gun, new operator, and the ongoing Rebirth Reinforced event.