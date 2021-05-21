Black Ops Cold War May 21 Patch Lets You Use Black Ops 4 Audio, Baseball Bat Coming Tomorrow

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has received another update not long after the bigger Season 3 Reloaded update went live earlier this week.

The May 21 update for Black Ops Cold War brings back the Multi-Team Elimination and Multi-Team Moshpit modes, which were removed earlier this week due to performance issues. This update also unlocks the option to use the hit marker and headshot sounds from Black Ops 4 if you want.

The May 21 update also adds new medals for the '80s Action Heroes event, while the Onslaught and Outbreak modes for Zombies have received stability improvements.

Double XP is now live in Black Ops Cold War as well through Monday, May 24 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. This double XP period also applies to Warzone, which itself received an update on May 21 as well.

The baseball bat comes to Black Ops Cold War on May 22

Looking ahead, developer Treyarch will add a new melee weapon--the baseball bat--on May 22. It's a wooden baseball bat that has been modified to be much deadlier, as you can see in the image above. You can unlock the baseball bat through an in-game challenge across multiplayer or Zombies, or you can buy it outright from the store.

You can see the full May 21 patch notes for Black Ops Cold War below, as shared by Treyarch on its website.

GLOBAL

Medals

Added new Medals for the ‘80s Action Heroes event: Have a Blast! Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with an explosion. Zombies: Killed 3 or more enemies rapidly with explosives. This is Personal Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with a Melee weapon. Zombies: Killed 7 or more enemies rapidly with a Melee weapon. Fully Loaded Multiplayer: Killed two or more enemies rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading. Zombies: Killed 10 or more enemies rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading. Addressed an issue where the "Fully Loaded" Medal previously displayed as "Become War" in Zombies. Light ‘Em Up Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with the Death Machine. Zombies: Killed 5 or more enemies rapidly with the Death Machine. Chopped Up Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with a Tomahawk. Zombies: Killed 3 or more enemies rapidly with a Tomahawk. First Blood Multiplayer: Got the first kill in a match. Zombies: Got the first kill in a match.



Challenges

Addressed an issue where Weapon Unlock Challenges for Zombies could display in Create-a-Class in Multiplayer.

Updated the description for the ‘80s Action Heroes event challenge "A War You Won't Believe".

Weapons

Custom Mods can now be applied to Dual Wield weapons in Create-a-Class.

Updated the weapon model for the "Black Inknife" Blueprint.

Audio

Added Classic hit marker and headshot sound option in Audio settings.

Operators

Restored the Random Operator option in the Operator selection menu.

MULTIPLAYER

Modes

Multi-Team Restored Multi-Team Elimination and Moshpit after addressing performance issues.

Prop Hunt Removed Slope option to prevent exploitable behavior.



ZOMBIES

Weapons

Ray Gun Restored standard Ray Gun ammo count from 20/60 to 20/80. Pack-a-Punched amount count will be increased in an upcoming update.

Custom Mods Addressed an issue that could cause the Custom Mods menu to be blank after Pack-a-Punching weapons.



Ammo Mods

Dead Wire Updated Dead Wire Tier V Ammo Mod to kill any normal zombies stunned that it stuns.



UI

Addressed an issue where player names could appear during Main Quest cutscenes.

Outbreak

Stability Fixed stability issues that could occur when players transitioned regions or left a match while in an upgrade menu.



Onslaught