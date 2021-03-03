Black Ops Cold War Adds Dead Ops Arcade: First Person Mode

Microsoft Mesh Will Introduce AR Holograms CoD Cold War Update Fortnite Update 15.50 Fortnite Lazarbeam Skin Dr. Seuss PS Plus March

Fans of the arcade mode can finally play entirely in first person.

After being announced in the patch notes for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's zombie-heavy Season 2, Treyarch has announced that Dead Ops Arcade: First Person will be arriving for Black Ops Cold War on March 4. While previous versions of Dead Ops Arcade allowed players to briefly enter first person via a power-up, this is the first time the arcade mode is entirely playable in first person.

While the first-person mode looks to be mostly the same as the classic Dead Ops Arcade 3 experience, it adds a few special abilities not available in the top-down view. When the new mode launches you'll be able to sprint, jump, slide, and swim, making DOA: First Person a true hybrid game mode.

While the Dead Ops Arcade mode has long been a fan favorite, some players have warned that the arcade mode--and its first person variant--don't award EXP for play, meaning any hours spent playing DOA won't count towards game progression.

The first-person version of Dead Ops Arcade launches in Public matches on March 4. Treyarch hasn't announced whether the new variant is a permanent mode or if it will only be available for a limited time, so you're best to get playing while you can.

