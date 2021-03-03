Black Ops Cold War Adds Dead Ops Arcade: First Person Mode

After being announced in the patch notes for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's zombie-heavy Season 2, Treyarch has announced that Dead Ops Arcade: First Person will be arriving for Black Ops Cold War on March 4. While previous versions of Dead Ops Arcade allowed players to briefly enter first person via a power-up, this is the first time the arcade mode is entirely playable in first person.

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person launches in Public matches tomorrow for a new 4-player Zombies experience!



Fight through 60+ rounds, discover treasures & power-ups, explore randomly generated Dungeons, and team up against Margwas, Crawlers, Blightfathers, Werewolves, and more. 🧟 pic.twitter.com/vpWgMG14Tx — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 3, 2021

While the first-person mode looks to be mostly the same as the classic Dead Ops Arcade 3 experience, it adds a few special abilities not available in the top-down view. When the new mode launches you'll be able to sprint, jump, slide, and swim, making DOA: First Person a true hybrid game mode.

While the Dead Ops Arcade mode has long been a fan favorite, some players have warned that the arcade mode--and its first person variant--don't award EXP for play, meaning any hours spent playing DOA won't count towards game progression.

The first-person version of Dead Ops Arcade launches in Public matches on March 4. Treyarch hasn't announced whether the new variant is a permanent mode or if it will only be available for a limited time, so you're best to get playing while you can.