Black Friday Switch Deal: Metroid Dread Is Only $40

Metroid Dread was one of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2021, but despite being more than a year old, it's rarely on sale at major retailers. Well, now's your chance to snag a physical copy of Metroid Dread for its best price yet. Amazon is selling the stellar Switch exclusive for only $40 as part of its Black Friday sale. This deal already sold out once, so you'll want to pick it up quickly if interested. Metroid Dread would make for a great gift this holiday, especially at this price.

Metroid Dread takes the series back to its side-scrolling roots for the first time since Metroid Fusion for Game Boy Advance in 2002. Developed by Mercury Steam, the studio behind the 3DS remake of Metroid II, Dread takes cues from Samus Returns with its counter system and refined aiming/movement controls.

Dread's various unique biomes are an absolute joy to explore. In true Metroid fashion, there are many upgrades to secure and secrets to uncover. On top of the great sense of adventure, Metroid Dread has some truly phenomenal boss fights that will test your skills. Thee world is also filled with zones patrolled by the EMMI, terrifying robotic creatures that you must stealthily avoid and eventually deactivate.

Longtime fans of the series will also appreciate the narrative running through this action-packed adventure. The game earned an 8/10 in GameSpot's Metroid Dread review. "More than anything else, Metroid Dread feels like going back to a place of comfort after a long time away," I wrote. "Though the gameplay is refined and new features have been added to the mix, Dread sticks closely to the formula of its predecessors. In the end, for longtime fans like myself, that's probably for the best. There's nothing to dread here. We're home again."

There are plenty more great Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals available now, including discounts on two of the biggest Switch exclusives of 2022: Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Splatoon 3. For more, check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.