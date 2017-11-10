Black Friday PlayStation Deals: $200 PS4, $350 Skyrim PSVR Bundle, $40 Controllers

'Tis the season for holiday game deals. From November 19 through Cyber Monday, PlayStation's got some great retail deals coming your way, and some digital ones from November 21 to 28 in the US.

Starting November 19 and ending November 27 at participating retailers, pick up a PSVR in either the Gran Turismo Sport bundle for $300, or the Skyrim VR bundle for $350. The Gran Turismo bundle comes with the PSVR headset, PlayStation Camera, and game, whereas the Skyrim VR bundle comes with the headset, camera, PlayStation Move controllers, and game.

Standard PS4 Slim 1TB models will be $200; this is the only model Sony has detailed will be on sale. But it's the perfect time to liven up your holiday parties just a little bit. Every DualShock 4 controller, even the new translucent ones, will be marked down to $40.

Of course, it wouldn't be the time of year for steals without a digital sale too. PlayStation Plus members will get exclusive access to the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale on November 17. Non-Plus members will get their hands on the deals on November 21. Details on what games and movies that will be on sale have not yet been detailed, but should be soon. The PlayStation Store sale will end on November 28.

For even more PlayStation (and beyond) Black Friday deals, check out what Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Kohl's and Costco have to offer. But if you just can't wait, GameStop has some early deals for Pro members.