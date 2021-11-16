Black Friday Deals: Will Nintendo Switch Online Be Discounted?

Nintendo Switch Online is an essential subscription for anyone looking to play their Switch games with friends remotely, whether you're racing in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or battling together in Monster Hunter Rise. For Black Friday, you may be wondering if the Nintendo Switch Online membership plans will go on sale, letting you save for online play as well as SNES and NES game access. If history repeats itself, there is a very good chance they do.

Past years have seen $20 yearly individual plans cut to $15 dollars, while the $35 family plans were bundled with a free 128GB microSD card. Given how little storage space comes on the Switch, this is basically an essential purchase anyway.

Thus far, we haven't seen discounts for the optional Expansion Pack add-on, which includes access to the new Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 game library as well as the latest Animal Crossing expansion. You can only purchase the Expansion Pack tier directly from the eShop, so it seems unlikely we'll see discounts on this particular Switch Online subscription during Black Friday.