Black Friday Game Deals: Target Has Some Great PlayStation And Xbox Deals

Black Friday 2017 is coming up, and now retailer Target has released its ad for the annual shopping bonanza. If you're in the market for new hardware, Target has a number of options to choose from.

One of the store's doorbuster deals is the 500 GB Xbox One S with a $25 store gift card for just $180. On the PlayStation front, the 1 TB PS4 will be available for only $200. It does not look like the Nintendo Switch is discounted, but Target will sell the Legend of Zelda green 2DS for only $80.

Some of the other deals include $40 Xbox One and PS4 controllers, $10 off subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus, and quite a few solid game deals.

Call of Duty: WWII is going for $45, while $15 games include Forza Horizon 3, Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil 7, and Skyrim Special Edition. Lots of games are available for $30, including Overwatch, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, NBA 2K18, FIFA 18, Madden NFL 18, Destiny 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and South Park: The Fractured But Whole, among others.

You can see Target's complete, 40-page Black Friday 2017 ad here on Bfads.net. Target will open its doors at 6 PM local time on Thanksgiving Day, closing at midnight and then opening again at 6 AM local time on Black Friday itself.

