Black Friday Game Deals: PS4 And Xbox One Discounted At Costco

One of the biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday, is coming up in just a few short weeks. Advertisements from various retailers are now being leaked for the shopping bonanza, and now Costco's ad scan has come online courtesy of Bestblackfriday.

The store is selling the 1 TB PlayStation 4 bundle with Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII for $290, which is $100 off its normal price. If you're looking for just a new PS4 and no games, the 1 TB system is down to $190. On the Xbox front, the 500 GB Xbox One S Sports Bundle--which comes NBA 2K18, Madden NFL 18, two controllers, and a three-month Game Pass membership--is available for only $300. Additionally, you can get the 500 GB Xbox One S system with an extra controller and three months of Game Pass for only $220.

Go to Bestblackfriday to see Costco's full Black Friday ad. There are also deals on TVs, computers, and pork loin because you can get basically anything at Costco.

Black Friday 2017 is officially Friday, November 24, though some stores start their deals early. Costco joins Kohl's in offering PS4 and Xbox One deals on Black Friday, and we expect to hear from many more retailers in the coming days. Keep checking back with GameSpot for lots more on Black Friday 2017 and all the best gaming deals.