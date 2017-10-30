Black Friday Game Deals: Cheap PS4 And Xbox Ones At Kohl's

Looking for a new Xbox One or PlayStation 4? Retailer Kohl's is offering the consoles for a very nice discount on Black Friday. Ad scans from the store's Black Friday sale have been posted online by Bfads.net, and some of the featured "Doorbuster" deals include a new 500 GB Xbox One S with a $45 Kohl's gift card for only $190. If you're looking for a PS4, Kohl's has the 1 TB PS4 with a $60 gift card for just $200.

Another option is the 1 TB Halo Wars 2 Xbox One bundle that comes with a copy of the game and two controllers for $330. It normally sells for $350.

Additionally, Kohl's will sell PS4 and Xbox One controllers for $40 on Black Friday. That's not an amazing deal; while the gamepads officially go for $60, you can regularly find them discounted to around $45-50. Still, a deal is a deal. Additionally, Kohl's has the $100 Sony wireless Gold headset for only $70.

Go to Bfads to see the full 64-page Kohl's Black Friday ad scan. Black Friday ad scans from all the other big stores should be coming soon, so keep checking back with GameSpot to see more about what you can get on the cheap this shopping season.

Black Friday 2017 is officially Friday, November 24, though some stores start their deals early. We'll report back with more details as they become available.